The statement by a Penn Laird subscriber that "officials can't or won't prove to the people that an election was conducted with integrity" fails a basic rule of logic. You can't prove a negative.
Your reader is really asking someone (I'm assuming states since they run the elections) to prove the election was not illegitimate, thus challenging them to prove a negative. This means those like your reader need to prove the positive claim that it was illegitimate.
That has been attempted and discredited at every turn. Every state validated their 2020 election results. Then 60 of 61 court proceedings rejected the validity of any challenge being made to those results.
As Abraham Lincoln once described a similarly illogical argument "it is as impudent and absurd as if a prosecuting attorney should stand up and ask them to convict A as a murderer of B while B was walking alive before them."
Tim Russell
Rockingham
