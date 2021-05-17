In a May 10 letter to the editor, Linda Miller is "appalled" at a story in the May 5 edition about a local business that is providing what looks very much to me like proper firearms training.
"Appalled" at proper firearms training? According to UCDavis, there were 14,861 firearms-related fatalities in 2019. According to the NSC, there were 38,800 vehicle-related deaths in 2019. According to the CDC, there are 95,000 alcohol-related deaths annually, 480,000 tobacco-related deaths annually, and 889,000 abortions in 2019.
Where is the moral outrage over the vehicle, tobacco, alcohol, and abortion deaths? Those numbers are truly appalling.
Jeff Moyer
Mathias, W.Va.
