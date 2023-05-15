In his May 10 letter to the DN-R, “Child Tax Credit Disinformation," Jared Scripture would have us believe that he can estimate poverty in Harrisonburg, Virginia, more accurately than the U.S. Census Bureau. He claims the Census Bureau includes Harrisonburg’s college student population in its count of residents below poverty, but college students living in dormitories are excluded from the official poverty rate, along with others in group quarters like nursing homes or prisons.
The sad reality is that over a quarter — 25.8% — of Harrisonburg residents have incomes below poverty. The poverty rate among children under 5 is 22.7%. Even the most precocious among the under-5 set is unlikely to be enrolled in college, but they would certainly benefit from an expanded Child Tax Credit. In 2021, families received $3,600 per child under 6 and $3,000 per child 6-17, up from $2,000 per child under 17 in prior years, and currently.
On top of that, the CTC was distributed monthly instead of all at once at tax time, and it was fully refundable, meaning families with no income still received the full credit. This expanded CTC was a stunning policy success, cutting child poverty almost in half in the short time it was in effect.
Children belong to no political party and they are our future. We need both Democrats and Republicans in Congress, including Rep. Ben Cline, to prioritize restoring the full CTC to families with low or no incomes, so all children in Harrisonburg can prosper.
Randy Rosso
Arlington
