In response to the "Border Crisis" letter of April 3, 2023. The Joe Biden Administration is what has happened to our borders, (north and south now being crossed illegally). His disregard for the rule of law and security of our country and its citizens is astounding! The two tiered justice system now on display is appalling and will lead our country into further chaos.The Biden Administration is responsible for this.
We need to turn our country back around and turn to GOD for the healing of this great land, as written in 2Chronicles 7:14. This scripture applies to today as much as it did in early Biblical days, centuries ago.
Betty Styron Tyree
Harrisonburg
