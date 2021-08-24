Cindy Hill’s letter “Fear, Not Facts” (Aug. 18) uses incorrect statistics. While it is true that for people under 18 the risk of mortality from COVID is lower than that of the flu, the total number of deaths from COVID on an annualized basis is more than 11 times the total number of deaths from flu in the 2018-2019 flu season and is even higher for those 50 and older (more than 17 times higher for that age group).
Using CDC data, approximately 380,000 people have died from COVID on an annualized basis compared to about 34,000 who died from flu in the 2018-2019 flu season. (I’m using 2018-2019 data as flu cases last year were practically non-existent because of the COVID precautions then in place.) The current vaccination, mask mandate, and social distancing recommendations from the CDC are meant to control the spread of COVID and protect the entire population, not just a limited age group.
Previous vaccination efforts have successfully eliminated smallpox worldwide and polio in the U.S. The CDC and NIH have indicated that a fully vaccinated population could prevent the mutation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and eventually eliminate the risk of COVID to the general population, but the politicization of remediation efforts may well prevent that desirable outcome. I can’t imagine what life would be like if we still had to contend with smallpox and polio. Isn’t some personal sacrifice worth having COVID under control? Masks and vaccines are about controlling a disease, not about controlling people.
Laurence Heine
Broadway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.