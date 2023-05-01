Tim Russell's response to my letter adds no new information. Yes, powerful Democrats told us not to worry about the 2020 election and said everything is fine. Yes, it's been noted courts refused to overturn the results. Facts are stubborn things, though. Were ballots matched to voter identities from the poll books in Detroit's Wayne County, or were a startlingly large number of discrepancies hand-waved away?
How can we tell whether extra ballots were citizens' votes, or dumped by fraudsters? Nobody can tell the difference. That's why election laws require checking off voters from the poll books. Note that once ballots are separated, you can't recreate records after the fact.
The problem was not fixable, nor were many of Detroit's precincts auditable. It is sad, though not surprising, to see lies from powerful Democrats like the Michigan Secretary of State repeated by Americans who don't know any better.
I agree with Mr. Russell that nobody can prove the 2020 election was stolen by election fraud. However, breaking election integrity laws makes it impossible to check whether or not fraud happened--and that's the point. Officials have to prove, by following the law, that an election is trustworthy.
Poll books, signature verification, partisan observers, and chain of custody documentation — these are not mere red tape to omit while we coronate our next Democrat. State laws correctly require officials to prove elections are clean by following election integrity laws. A "trust me" from Tammany Hall is not good enough.
Andy Vogan
Penn Laird
