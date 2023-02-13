I may not know much, as Steven Layman claims, but I do know that instead of challenging the facts I provided about the obscene number of guns in our nation and the tragic number of gun deaths every day and year, he just trotted out the usual NRA talking points without any evidence to support them.
If it’s true that “More guns in the hands of law-abiding citizens equals less crime,” why does the evidence clearly show that states with more restrictive gun ownership laws have lower rates of gun deaths than states with less restrictive laws? And Mr. Layman conveniently failed to mention the fact that cities with stronger gun control laws have guns pouring in from neighboring states with weaker laws.
Contrary to another NRA talking point, most advocates of gun control do not want to take guns out of the hands of law-abiding citizens. We just want to keep them out of the hands of those who would do harm to themselves or others. It’s fine that Mr. Layman and I disagree, but I wonder if he attacked me more than the facts because he knows the facts make a compelling case for common-sense gun control legislation.
Robbie Miller
Bridgewater
