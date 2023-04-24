I am writing to respond to Nelson Graves’ editorial in the April 21, 2023 Open Forum. While I am in agreement with his opinion of the celebration of the Sons of the Confederacy, I must respond to his comment that Ron DeSantis desires to “whitewash 252 years of America’s ‘original sin.’” Mr. Graves should consider reading the actual Stop WOKE Act rather than repeating what he may have heard from the president’s press secretary. It’s apparently her job to mischaracterize anything a Republican says or does.
National Review contributor Stanley Kurtz published an article on January 23, 2023, entitled “AP Teacher’s Guide Proves DeSantis Right in African-American Studies Clash.” He stated, and I quote, “Florida’s Stop WOKE Act actually mandates the teaching of a series of topics in the history of black Americans, from slavery, racial oppression, racial segregation, and racial discrimination, to the overcoming of these injustices, and more. So there is no question here of ‘blocking the study of black Americans.’”
It doesn’t sound like whitewashing history to me.
Sue Daniels Weyers Cave
