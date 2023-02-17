Upon reading the DN-R on Feb. 16 this year I feel compelled to answer two letters. One from Belle Stemper asks what people who are eligible to purchase homes in BTC think of the project. I am, and I would welcome an opportunity to stop pouring money down the victimizing rathole of renting. Homeownership is a life goal of most families.
The other from Kathy Hansbrough rails against street litter. I notice the schoolyards are littered and wonder if our children are just too precious to police their own playgrounds. Perhaps, if children were made conscious that everyone should keep their living space clean the habit would pour over into public areas. There is also the issue of excessively windy weather this winter.
Kathy, have you adopted a segment of a street or road to clean?
Kitty Urban
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.