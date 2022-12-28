Luanne Austin’s Open Forum article was titled: Fact or Fiction, The Christmas Story Conveys A Truth. The article ended with this statement: “Whether its factual or not doesn’t matter.” But if the Christmas story isn’t factual, then Jesus is no more real than Santa Claus. But the Christmas story is factual and does matter. It matters to the millions of Christians around the world who have staked their lives on it.
However, the Christmas story is more than a baby lying in a manger, heralded by angels and surrounded by shepherds and wise men. The birth of Christ is the beginning of the story of the Son of God who transformed the world. But is the story of Jesus factual? Is there sufficient evidence for unbelievers and atheists to overcome their doubts?
Consider this fact: When he died, after three days the tomb was empty.
The religious and political leaders convicted Jesus in a kangaroo court and condemned him to die on a cross. Jesus hung on the cross for three hours enduring incredible pain. When he died, he was placed in a borrowed tomb. A huge stone was rolled across the entrance of the tomb and a cohort of soldiers stood guard to prevent anyone from entering the tomb. On the third day, women came to the tomb to prepare their Lord’s body as was the custom. When they arrived, they were amazed to find the stone rolled away and the body of Jesus gone. The tomb was empty!
Lee Strobel, formerly an atheist has written: “The best evidence for the empty tomb is that even the opponents of Jesus admitted the tomb was empty. When the disciples began proclaiming that Jesus had risen. What the opponents said was, the disciples stole the body. They conceded that the tomb was empty. But no one had stolen the body for Jesus had risen.
Consider this fact: The courage of the disciples.
When Jesus was arrested in the Garden of Gethsemane, the disciples fled in fear. Peter was asked three times if he was a follower of the Christ. But he denied him three times. After the crucifixion the disciples were demoralized. They had staked their lives on Jesus. For three years they had believed in him. They had left their homes, families and businesses. But for what? Now they were huddled together in the upper room terrified that they too would be crucified. They were sure their lives were coming to an end. Suddenly, Jesus appeared in the room! Jesus was alive! He had risen from the grave. He showed the disciples the nail prints in his hands and spoke to them in ways that gave them courage. In the days that followed Jesus appeared to more than 500 people. No longer cowards, the disciples courageously entered the streets of Jerusalem boldly proclaiming the incredible news that Jesus who had been crucified and sealed in a tomb was alive. On that day, the church began its journey to spreading the good news of the risen Christ to a needy world.
Consider this fact: The sacrifice of the believers.
Throughout the centuries Christians have paid the full price of their lives to serve the risen Christ. Stephen, perhaps the first Christian martyr was stoned to death. Simon Peter was martyred by the Roman Emperor, Nero. In later centuries Jan Hus was burned at the stake for heresy. On Jan. 7, 2010, eight Egyptian Christians were killed as they left their church after celebrating a Christmas mass. On Jan. 8, 1956, Jim Elliot and four missionary colleagues were trying to establish contact with the Auca Indians in Ecuador. When the missionaries landed their plane, they were slaughtered by the waiting men. Their deaths were not in vain. The widows of the four men continued to contact the tribe. In time, they won their hearts. God has used this martyr story to inspire generations of missionaries willing to give their lives for what they believe.
Why have so many people been willing to endure suffering and death for the Christian faith? They know it matters and it all began with the baby in Bethlehem.
Ian M. Chapman
Rockingham
