A May 19 opinion piece by Marc Theissen incorrectly asserts that climate science is “unsettled.” Any DN-R reader curious to know the truth of the matter can simply google ipcc.ch to see summary reports by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or visit climate.nasa.gov/scientific-consensus/ to find consensus statements on climate change from the nation’s and the world’s premier scientific bodies.
These reports tell you what real, professional climate scientists worldwide are in agreement on. They represent the work of thousands of scientists and reviewers from hundreds of highly respected institutions. The IPCC, based in Switzerland, is neutral. It does not prescribe policy.
Climate disruption is real and dangerous. Insurance, banking and business organizations get it. The U.S. military calls it a “threat multiplier.” Climate disruption endangers our food supply, financial system and national security. Climate science is well established. It is irresponsible suggest otherwise.
Doug Hendren, MD
Harrisonburg
