Marc Thiessen’s editorial in the July 5 issue speaks to the situation into which the Republican party has put itself with regards to ethics and honesty. If it were not so pathetic it would be laughable to think that someone actually needs to come up with a strategy his primary opponents could use (i.e. Trump would be a lame duck from the start) not to make Trump their party’s nominee in 2024!
Members of his own party, including his own justice department leadership as well as justices that rejected his election fraud claims have shown that he spread lies about 2020 election fraud and then tried by any means, particularly unethical and likely illegal ones, to overturn the 2020 election. First by subverting state election rules, then by trying to get his justice department to lie and then by violence against congress and his own vice president. That such a person would still even be in a party’s conversation speaks to how the party is paying for their toleration of Trump’s dishonesty and overall behavior over the course of his presidency.
We must have a strong Republican Party as part of our two-party system. It is my hope that the party will at the very least pick a nominee that understands how undermining free and fair elections attacks the core of our democracy and cannot be encouraged or tolerated in any form by either party.
Tim Russell
Rockingham
