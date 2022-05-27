This is in response to Matt Cross' recent policy proposal: There is a lot of meaningful and important work that needs to be done for Rockingham County Public Schools. Yet, he is choosing to use his position as a political platform to generate false outrage and Facebook likes. His current policy proposal that requires RCPS employees to inform parents of ANY name change (including nicknames like, “Mike” instead of “Michael”) is not only ridiculous, it’s also potentially harmful.
I would like to focus on the latter. In the Bible, in Isaiah 42:3, it says the following: “A bruised reed he will not break, and a smoldering wick he will not snuff out.” This is a verse in reference to God’s character. They do not hurt someone who is already hurting.
The policy proposal in question could very well hurt folks who have already experienced deep pain. As little as 12% of trans youth report supportive policies in their school districts. At home, less than 43% of trans youth report that they have an adult in their family they could seek out if they were sad or worried. This policy would potentially forcibly out trans students to families that are not supportive.
This is not only a violation of the student’s privacy and autonomy, but could have devastating consequences. God, in her infinite love and wisdom, would never kick someone when they are down. This policy would potentially do just that.
Michael Stempel
Broadway
