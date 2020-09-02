In response to Robbie Miller, I don’t think I’ve expressed any “thoroughly discredited interpretation” of Civil War history that can’t be found in any book written by a reputable scholar, if one bothers to look.
To press my point, I’m opposed to maligning any soldier who honorably defended Virginia during that terrible war. That he served in the Confederate Army did not make him a racist any more than today’s aging veterans were baby killers, but those were accusations many faced when they returned home from Vietnam to an ungrateful nation.
I particularly object to your mischaracterization of soldiers who endured years of deprivation to defend their homes and families in Virginia and elsewhere, especially those who were not slave owners. I further reject any effort to erase from history the names of good men to create a new brand of truth to satisfy those who will not tolerate imperfection.
Major Steven D. Owen
(US Army, Retired)
Rockingham
