Oh snap! I was really busy scrolling my social media for offenders to purge and purchasing plane tickets to Coachella, but Mona Charen's column on climate change caught my eye. Climate change! What a blast from the past, so 2007. I remember I was going to show the world how living simply can be likeable. What happened?
John Rudmin
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.