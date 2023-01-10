The Open Forum by Mr. Heine is loaded with political nonsense. I am sure that the Democrats have a roster of writers that keep a constant barrage of lambasting Ben. It must have been Mr. Heine's turn. Poor Ben.
It is apparent that Mr. Heine has spent no time reading and evaluating the contents of the Omnibus Bill. Had he, he would have agreed that the "Pork Market" is in good hands. With the national debt soaring, the payment on that debt has become so massive that the thought of ever reducing it has failed to bring any responsibilities to keeping the U.S. solvent. The last thing that we need is more pigs at the trough. Ben's vote confirms his devotion to a responsible government without special interest.
To support another program that adds more lard to the so-called rescuing America is asinine. I am proud to have somebody who is rejecting this and is standing up for bringing some reasonable spending into the budgetary process.
Mr. Heine also made the "accusation" that Ben followed the party line to vote. Has Mr. Heine examined the Democrat's voting record? This is a two-party system that we have, and for a reason. Mr. Heine, I am happy to have a person who considers his responsibility despite constant attacks.
I support Ben for his vote against an out-of-control government. Keep on, Ben. There is hope yet for some reasonable financial decisions.
John Collins
Harrisonburg
