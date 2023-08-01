In response to Ms. Moore's letter of June 30, while I understand her consternation at being labelled a "left coast Democrat and being in "an abyss of craziness," I pose the following questions to Ms. Moore:
1. Solar panels have a life of 25 years. What is your plan to dispose of the millions of panels that will expire yearly? As the west deals with water shortages, where will the water come from that is required by solar farms?
2. Windmill blades at the end of their useful life are not recyclable. What is the disposal plan?
3. When we reach 2035 and only electric vehicles are sold, we will be dependent on China for the batteries. China is buying mineral rights in Africa and Afghanistan. Who can say what the price will be for electric vehicles at that time?
Go to PJM.com to see the usage and power contributions for the renewables in the northeast United States. Currently, it is about 7%. Nuclear, a clean energy source contributes 4 times the amount of renewables.
The southwest is under a heat dome with utilities having difficulty keeping up with demand. Converting to all electric will increase consumption 70%. Will power companies be able to keep up with demand? Will the grid be able to support the demand?
We are seeing interruptions and shortages due to daily weather events.
Converting to all electric vehicles will only exacerbate the problem.
I would be interested to see Ms. Moore's answers to these questions.
Charles Queen
Shenandoah
