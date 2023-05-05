I am happy to discuss my Open Forum with Mr. Fitzgerald. First, we need to separate what I said from his misrepresentation of what I said (Ignoring Ms. Wheeler, 3 May).
I argued that debating the existence and life experience of a group of persons is not legitimate. The Founding Fathers did this with women, free and enslaved persons of African descent, and indigenous people. We have been trying to correct the resulting injustices ever since. Ms. Wheeler is free to speak, but her speech is not debate-worthy.
For the sake of Mr. Obenshain, I suggested a possible debate topic. “Resolved: Queer theory is a better conceptual foundation than heteronormative theory when the goal is to create a country with liberty, justice, human rights, and dignity for all.” In the comments section, I offered another version. “Resolved: the traditional understanding of gender as binary and heteronormative is a better foundation than ‘queer theory’ for bringing the United States to the fullest expression of the highest aspirations of the founding documents.” I argued that Ms. Wheeler and Mr. Obenshain would probably not accept an invitation to this debate because their real goal in targeting the trans community is to “impose a specific version of a religious worldview on everyone in the country… [which] violates the First Amendment.” That is, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof…” Again, not denying free speech. I was defending religious liberty, not attacking free speech.
Jayne Docherty
Harrisonburg
