In regards to the Open Forum letter, “Dispelling Gun Myths,” I want to thank the Daily News-Record for publishing Steven Carpenter’s excellent summary of Collateral Damage written by my late husband, James Atwood, and published by our local Herald Press. The book — available on Amazon — is a distillation of what Jim learned in over 35 years of advocating for the prevention of gun violence in our country.
Before he died, he was encouraged by the growing majority of Americans, including gun owners like himself, who support reasonable, effective gun laws. I am grateful to Mr. Carpenter and others in our community who continue to carry on the work of combating the gun violence that continues to ravage our nation and plague our personal lives.
Roxana Mebane Atwood
Rockingham
