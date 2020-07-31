Thomas Imeson is offended that Mwizenge Tembo made parallels between racism in the United States and apartheid in South Africa (“Writer’s Apartheid Parallel Absurd,” July 28).
Imeson points out that we have no de jure discrimination against Blacks. Affirmative Action and the Voting Rights Act support equality, and statistics suggest that Blacks are doing well compared to other minorities. Altogether a good argument.
In fairness to Mr. Tembo, however, it might be more accurate to admit that the ghost of apartheid, Jim Crow, still hangs over this country, and it is this predicament that has led to the protests of Black Lives Matter — and closer to what was promised by the Emancipation Proclamation. The law (de jure) is one thing; the facts on the ground are often something quite different.
It takes more than white logic to understand what it means to be a person of color in this country.
George Wead
Harrisonburg
