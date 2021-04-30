Becky Ruckman in her Open Forum, "Ensuring a Free And Fair Election," April 29, said, “This was not a free and fair election,” asserting many failures but without presenting any evidence.
Apparently Ms. Ruckman believes that there was a nationwide conspiracy to prevent Donald Trump from winning the election. That conspiracy must have involved Republican election officials, Republican state governors, Republican state legislators, Republican state judges, Republican federal judges, and the United States Supreme Court with a conservative majority, because 61 of 62 election-related lawsuits were dismissed and the one that succeeded affected only a few ballots in Pennsylvania.
I would like to remind Ms. Ruckman that in none of these cases was any evidence of fraud presented and in multiple jurisdictions sanctions were requested against the campaign’s lawyers for frivolous claims. Simply claiming that election fraud occurred without any proof does not make it so.
Laurence Heine
Broadway
