How helpful is a “should have, could have” “Monday morning quarterback” long Open Forum attack on our President’s diplomatic engagement? (March 9, 2022, "Biden's 'Masterful' Diplomatic Engagement — I Think Not.")
The facts are that our current president is the most internationally experienced and engaged commander-in-chief in recent years. Having been handed a dispirited diplomatic corps, ridiculed intelligence agencies, and a dysfunctional NATO alliance, he has molded them all into a well-functioning administration in just one year.
The costly and ineffectual 20-year war in Afghanistan has ended. Even though over 100,000 Afghans swarmed the extraction, they now have safe immigration status in our country.
While our previous president admired the autocrat Vladimir Putin, Biden saw him as the murderer that he is among his own people and now to Ukraine’s people. NATO and world opinion have been sewn together into a net of disregard and sanctions against this tyrant, including Germany closing of the Nord Stream 2.
While our international well-being is being blackmailed by the potential nuclear threats of an unstable Russian tyrant, as well as watching day after day the horror he brings to the Ukrainian people, is this the time to take cheap shots and politically ridicule our president? I think not.
Rev. Andy Sale
Rockingham
