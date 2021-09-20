Regarding Bobbi Gentry's Open Forum on Constitution Day and Voting Rights: I liked your historical introduction of your topic. I was a member of the UConn faculty when this Voting Rights was passed. I supported it. As a young man in the military, I was more than a bit miffed that I could not buy a beer or vote, not necessarily in that order. I believe, as many who supported the Voting Rights, that if one is old enough to die for this country, they should be able to vote for it.
Having said that, I viewed way too many faculty in a few colleges that used their more than bully pulpit to control 200 or more votes each year. It is not the teachers right nor duty to influence the vote of any student in their charge. Each person is offered, not guaranteed, the right to one vote. Therefore, my position then as now is: The 18-year-old vote belongs to those willing to fight and die for this country. The military for me, and now my Navy Aviator (with MS and PHd) grandson, was an intellectually expanding experience that promotes growth of the individual.
Age 21 was selected because then it was the age most men started a family and had responsibilities. Today that may be age 30. Voting also belonged to property owners because they were the ones paying taxes. A teachers job is to teach, not indoctrinate or to set political minds.
Well done Bobbi!
James Kerwin
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.