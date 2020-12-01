Steve Owens, in response to Susan Federlein and Dave Pruett’s letter, implied that local poll workers who vouched for the integrity of the election were an exception and the country is full of fraud. To me, because of President Trump’s pre-election talk of fraud, it one of the cleanest elections on record. Mr. Owens’ lack of respect for civilian workers across the country belies his military background and what he swore to uphold.
From Republican governors to Trump-appointed judges, there seems to be no indication of massive or even minor fraud. In these difficult times it seems to me that it is time to rally around the rest of our government officials who have sworn allegiance to the Constitution the same as Mr. Owens did, and give them support unless or until they do things unbecoming to the offices they hold.
Charles Strickler
Harrisonburg
