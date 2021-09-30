I am writing in response to Mr. Pitts' vile viewpoint article titled "Goodbye, And Good Riddance." Mr. Pitts’ childish insults of the unvaccinated only help to further divide our nation. Insulting and calling people "dumb" is a sure way to get them to dig in further. Heaven forbid us peons think for ourselves.
His assertion that somehow others being unvaccinated puts his life at risk is absurd. Maybe if he ate better I would lose some weight. There are plenty of reasons for people to be unsure of the vaccine. Mothers who are pregnant or want to become pregnant, people who do not want to be part of a drug trial with no retribution if it causes them harm (he fails to mention that we sign away all of our legal rights).
Mr. Pitts along with many others want someone to blame. Right now the unvaccinated are the flavor of the month, before that was antimaskers, who will be next? Surely not our elected officials, who only want to be seen as "doing something" rather than doing what makes logical sense. They shout “follow the science” (while ignoring it) or “common sense” when their argument is weak. You can take your mask off Mr. Pits, unless it is a fitted N95 or better, with a clean shaven face, it is filtering a mere 10% of droplets, a study claims. Mr. Pitts needs to read "1984," because that is the road we are headed down.
Calvin Cassius
McGaheysville
