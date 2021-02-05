Dear Mr. Pitts,
With respect, what is the objective of your viewpoint article, "What Will It Take To Shock The GOP Back To Itself?" (Feb. 1). I get the drift that you are discouraged and believe the Republican Party is a cult, full of extreme sycophants, formerly led by a hypocritical, narcissistic, pathological liar, but how does that help us build the trust necessary for good governance you desire? Rather than condemning Repuglicans (sic) as cultists and bitterly giving them up as lost, might it not be better to seek a reasoned dialog?
I believe our behavior is guided by our morals and tradition. Our Constitution incorporates both. We must use it for guiding our politics and civic life. Never forget that a group (Republicans) is a collection of individuals. May I suggest that you, like Diogenes, look for a couple of honest Republicans to talk with (I can vouch for one or two myself) rather than washing your hands of them all. Long ago I learned that you don't make friends by calling them an ignoramus and recently I learned you don't get things done by giving up.
George Erdman
Rockingham
