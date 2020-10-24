I consider myself to be a serious pro-life voter, but I must take issue with Ruth Jost in her Oct. 15 letter, "What Pro-Life Voters Want." I do agree with several of her points. I cannot, however, agree that Christianity Today is a "flagship evangelical publication." Billy Graham withdrew his support of that group several years ago because of the direction they were going and I dare to say that many of the leaders in the evangelical community that I am aware of would be of the same opinion.
How can anyone hold Joe Biden up as a pillar of virtue when his party will deny care to a child born, alive, during the abortion procedure or how he and his family have enriched themselves as revealed by recent disclosures from his son's computer according to a New York Post article. We do have some serious problems in this country today, but I do not believe the Biden ticket to be the solution.
Ira Gelser
Rockingham
