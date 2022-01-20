I agree with Mr. Roberts ("On Property Reassessment", Jan. 18). I have lived in my house 22 years and no improvements or anything and the only service we receive is fire and rescue and sheriff's office!
Lots of people have moved in from other localities and are paying thousands more than the asking price of the home they are buying, therefore making my property equal to theirs, not a fair way to access property at all!
In order to get a break, you have to get rid of everything you have worked hard for all your life. We need new county people to work for the people not for their needs which offers me nothing!
Buzzy Taylor
Broadway
