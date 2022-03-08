I was dismayed reading Rich Lowry's column advocating for a $1 trillion "defense" budget. The U.S. is already spending more on maintaining military supremacy than the combined budgets of the next top 10 spending economies in the world. Developing ever more efficient means of killing people and destroying land and property, including adding to our Mutually Assured Destruction (MAD) nuclear "deterrence," is no way to achieve lasting peace.
We already have the means of destroying all life on the planet many times over, and to suggest that increasing that capability will make us safer is sheer folly. My prayer is that people all over the globe, in witnessing the current barbarity, brutality, and insanity of modern warfare, will utterly denounce warmaking itself as an uncivilized and ungodly form of behavior, just as we have cannibalism, slavery and other forms of unspeakable cruelty.
As Abraham Lincoln said, "There's no honorable way to kill, no gentle way to destroy. There is nothing good in war. Except its ending."
Harvey Yoder
Harrisonburg
