I am writing in response to an article titled "Augusta County Man Charged Following ‘Road Rage’ Stabbing," published in your newspaper on March 8, 2022. In this story, we read about a road rage incident that resulted in a stabbing. What could cause a person to act in such a way as to harm another individual? How does our current society establish and reinforce these deadly habits?
As society progresses with technological innovation, we see more of a disconnect between each other. We rely on our phones for human interaction rather than being face to face. When we reach such a stage in our society where we do not view other people as humans with emotions and their own lives, we start to see more people act out in such a way that resembles the suspect in the article.
When the social bonds between a person and their community are fragmented, people begin to feel a sense of hopelessness and frustration. To lessen the amount of hostility within our society, we should all attempt to make more real-life connections with others and truly get to know everyone. When we feel more connected to our community, how we value our lives changes drastically.
Isabelle Kent
Weyers Cave
