A response to the open forum by Dr. L.W. Roller ("Having An Honest, Legitimate Election," Jan. 5). The delay in getting election results was due to the large number of (legal) mail-in votes and some states don't allow counting these votes to even start until Election Day. You implied falsely (as the current president does) that illegal votes were counted and legal votes were thrown out.
The truth is that it was a fair election as attested to by Attorney General Bill Barr, the person in charge of watching for cyberattacks and all of the state elected officials (including those from both parties).
Finally, had it not been a legitimate election, surely President Trump's legal team could have found and presented supporting evidence of fraud. Instead all of the 50 court cases claiming election fraud were thrown out by judges (appointed by presidents of both parties). Biden/Harris were fairly elected.
Burleigh Franks
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.