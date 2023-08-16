Thank you, Ms. Sheridan for again illuminating Ben Cline's propagandist newsletters. The economic portion is a piece of his assault on government — himself! For an excellent historical account of how big business and libertarianism teamed up on this lie prior to the Charles Koch efforts, refer to the recently co-authored “The Big Myth,” (Oreskes and Conway). That aside, perhaps a simplified budget explanation would help some people.
There are two categories: mandatory and discretionary. Discretionary is approximately 1/3 of the budget. About half of that is military. The last half of that third is what causes the squabble. It covers such things as the national weather service, air traffic controllers, and the IRS. These things used to be taken care of quickly in appropriations bills, but Congress has not followed procedure in over a decade. Instead, it has been using continuing resolutions. These used to be seen as a sign of failure but are now considered to be a sign of success.
The discretionary portion has also been squeezed by the aging of the population and healthcare costs-Social Security, Medicare, etc. are growing faster than the economy. Then there is the national debt, which is part of mandatory spending.
Instead of looking to the future of the younger generations of Americans, politicians are posturing over debt, which they have incurred largely by giving tax breaks to corporations and rich people. That brings us back to one of my previously addressed core economic problems, which is wealth disparity.
Allen Clague III
Rockingham
(1) comment
Poor Clague, always wrong, never in doubt... :)
