In response to Anne Smallwood’s letter (Aug. 31, 2021), I would like to ask her: Have you lost any of your beloved sons in a war like President Biden did? Of all the recent presidents, he is in a position to best understand what that is like and does not deserve the thoughtless judgments you made.
Might you have misunderstood the meaning of “for what?” in the context of his speech? He was not questioning the intent of the goodhearted persons who wanted to help another country improve the lives of its people. Certainly, like other Americans, he hoped his son could make a positive contribution to the cause of freedom. His question, “for what?” was directed at the result or outcome of the war. With all the efforts of so many people, all the advice of our military leaders, we just could not change the culture of the Afghan government over the course of many years, beginning long before the Biden administration.
Indeed, there are plenty of reasons for criticism of our administration, but your response simply was not logical.
Esther Stenson
Harrisonburg
