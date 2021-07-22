In a letter to the editor by Eugene Souder, “A Pledge Many Are Breaking,” July 15, read that proposed laws are making it increasingly difficult to vote.
Nonsense. I cannot board an airplane without showing ID. If I want to buy alcohol, I must show an ID. Neither expectation makes my choices “more difficult.” Each is a minor hoop I must jump through to accomplish my goal.
There is nothing restrictive about expecting a voter to have proof of who she is. It is called election integrity.
Matt Olcott
Fort Defiance
