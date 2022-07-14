In a letter to the editor ("Supreme Court Judges," July 6), JJ Leary claims that the Supreme Court overturned Roe because the majority of the judges are Catholic. He/She claims that this is not fair because there are too many Catholics in the court, and the court should be more diverse and represent the diversity of the country. The reality is that there is plenty of diversity on the court. Catholics are not necessarily for or against abortion.
President Biden and Nancy Pelosi for instance are Catholics in favor of abortion. What JJ is really unhappy about is that the court accurately represents what the American people believe, that abortion should be limited and that in our democracy people vote for the laws that they think are needed and fair.
It is bigoted of JJ Leary to say that Catholics are dogmatic and myopic in their views.
Those who say abortion should be available to all, everywhere, and in all nine months of pregnancy are dogmatic, too.
Susan Finlay
Luray
