Tuesday’s letter from Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative’s chairman begins: “Ace Hardware, State Farm, REI, Land O’Lakes and Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative all share something in common: We’re all cooperatives.”
But one of them is different. You can choose where you buy hardware, insurance, recreational gear and butter. If you buy electricity in SVEC territory, you have to buy it through SVEC, at whatever rate SVEC can cajole regulators at the Virginia State Corporation Commission into approving. (Actually, because of a co-op-friendly state law, SVEC increased the Basic Consumer Charge for residential customers over 81% in 2020 without any Virginia SCC review or approval.)
SVEC admits that it seeks an overall increase of 2.4% in 2022, but a larger 3.7% increase to “typical usage residential members.” If those rate groups were of equal electric consumption, in order for the 2.4% to be the overall increase, some other group of SVEC customers would pay only a 1.1% increase. There are over 79,000 residential SVEC consumers, many of low or fixed income. The new rate application asks for another 20% increase in the BCC for residential customers.
I’m delighted that “transparency” and “democratic member control” are core principles of co-ops.
How many of the 79,000 residential SVEC members could see the details of the 2019 or new rate proposals, before they were filed?
How many of us voted for the large increases to the Basic Consumer Charge?
(Hint: the details were not revealed until filed. There was no member vote on these BCC charge increases.)
Robert Spiller
Penn Laird
