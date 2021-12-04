In response to Robbie Miller’s letter on Wednesday to replace Turner Ashby’s name with Mr. Carlyle Whitelow. I did not personally know Carlyle but still held him in high regard from what I knew about him and would always wave to him when ever I saw him. He truly was a kind and considerate man so much so that the town of Bridgewater named a park in his honor. From what I have heard, he was a man that shied away from attention to himself and I do not imagine that he would want the attention that changing the name would bring. Carlyle brought people together, renaming our high school is going to divide. Our country is divided enough. Bridgewater and Turner Ashby High School are two special places to many of us. Can’t those of you demanding a name change show everyone else how Carlyle Whitelow would have done it. By showing respect for what other people care about and willing to allow them to have it.
Linda Ridder
Bridgewater
(0) comments
