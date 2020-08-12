Tad Williams’ letter of Aug. 6, “Continuing to Honor TA Childish Idea,” on the renaming of Turner Ashby High School hearkens back to previous letters he has submitted in the past are both childish and uninformed. The School Board recently said that a decision could be months away. This will give you plenty of time to learn about Turner Ashby and learn that he did not fight for slavery and was not a racist.
Tad mentioned John Lewis. What a disgrace an individual who never failed to play the race card in his politics nor had anything to do with our community.
Steven Layman
Bridgewater
