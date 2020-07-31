The retort to the forum on apartheid parallel is proof that professor Tembo is spot on. The division in our country has created many alternate worlds. Apartheid (apart): “any system or practice that separates people according to color, ethnicity”; parallel: “aligned, coequal”. Misleading talking points: for example, the Voting Rights Act (1965 not 1964) was gutted in 2013, 48 years later, by the Supreme Court. Now that’s progress.
Picking a few victories over the course of 155 years should not be difficult. We have struggled, and many are starting to understand, particularly now that we have a fully racist president and administration regularly demonstrating the severity of the problem.
I suggest the author contact one of the organizations comprised of folks who help people understand misguided beliefs and are working to make it right — for example, Rednecks for Black Lives. It’s a bigger commitment than simply saying “brothers and sisters.”
Allen Clague III
Rockingham
