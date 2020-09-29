In response to Dr. Tembo’s tale of the American Elephant, the nkhulande ants are not Trump and his ilk. Consider the following actions of Democrats in the past year: When the coronavirus hit, schools, businesses and churches were immediately shut down by Democratic governors. While President Trump was obtaining agreement for major companies to produce ventilators, Gov. Cuomo was sending contagious patients back into nursing homes, causing many more deaths, while being hailed as a great leader.
After the death of George Floyd, which happened in a Democrat-controlled city, Minneapolis, churches and businesses were being heavily controlled while masses of “peaceful” protests, rioting and looting went unabated. Burning and looting in Portland and Seattle soon followed. Democrat leaders remained silent until they realized this was costing them votes. Democrat leaders are the real nkhulande ants. If Biden is elected, the elephant won’t be performing in the circus after the election.
Charlie Queen
Shenandoah
