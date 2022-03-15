Regarding the viewpoint of Marc Theissen on March 14 in the DN-R: Wow, I am impressed that a writer for the Washington Post could write entire screed about petroleum prices and not once mention the part OPEC has played in the last half century!
Yes, President Joe Biden is culpable for his weak approach to Russia, but to take a pass on even mentioning OPEC is pure literary license of the most malevolent kind.
Kitty Urban
Harrisonburg
