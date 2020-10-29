I would like to make two points about Cal Thomas' Viewpoint, "Oil and America's Energy Future" published on Oct. 27. He uses iqair.com's particulate matter data which represents the vast improvements we have made in reducing air pollution with 50 years of help by the EPA.
However, the concern should not be just particulate pollution but also CO2 emissions where the USA is the second worst after China. Since 28% of our CO2 emissions come from the Transportation sector, transitioning from oil to electric vehicles would vastly reduce our CO2 emissions.
Also, Mr. Thomas seems to contradict himself as he lists a number of far-fetched ideas which later became common while implying that electric vehicles would be an unworkable solution. We have seen tremendous improvements in battery technology in recent years, new technologies are still being developed, and there will be other options available beside waiting to charge your vehicle.
Laurence Heine
Broadway
