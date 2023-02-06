Robbie Miller's letter to the editor, "Thoughts and Prayers", Feb. 1, 2023, proves time and again that he knows nothing of what he is talking about. For example, he fails to mention anything about where gun control has been tried and is protecting the public. Examples like Chicago, New York or Los Angeles are three examples all have strict gun control, a revolving door criminal justice system and citizens have no way of protecting themselves.
More guns in the hands of law-abiding citizens equals less crime a scenario that Robbie and others who think like him do not seem to understand. Of course there is still the Second Amendment my guess is he has never read it. If Robbie does depart this life I can assure you I will not leave flowers and all of us will not have to read his misinformed letters again.
Steven Layman
Bridgewater
Don't recall reading anything from Robbie Miller about thoughts and prayers. Gun violence in cities is about the same per capita as other places. Countries like Japan and Canada that have strict gun laws have much less gun violence. .
