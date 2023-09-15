Tim Hulings (letter, 8 Sept.) should be ashamed of himself for refusing to vote because he doesn't like either candidate. What happens, Mr. Hulings, if your refusal to vote for the lesser of two evils results in the greater of two evils winning the election? Will you say 'Not my fault, I didn't vote for either of them?' But it is your fault if you didn't vote for the lesser, your vote for the lesser could have kept the greater out.
Any citizen enjoying the benefits of a democracy who refuses to vote or who votes for a candidate who doesn't have a real chance of winning is throwing his vote away and abdicating his responsibility as a citizen to support the democracy.
Hunter Lucke
Shenandoah
