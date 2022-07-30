Reading Tom Reynolds open forum ("What Makes a Man?", July 23) sounds familiar to me because every time there is a shooting in this country a certain group of people quickly blames the gun and not the person who commits the act and screaming for more gun control. Most of these shooters come from broken homes with incompetent parents who are afraid to speak up.
There are thousands of people who legally carry a firearm for self-defense, witness what happened in Indiana two weeks ago in a mall where a lawful citizen stopped a shooter before more people lost their lives.
The Constitution was created by men smarter than Mr. Reynolds and the Second Amendment was clear about the right of free citizens to bear arms as a final block of a tyrannical government or else we would be flying the British flag today or German or Japanese. The war in Ukraine is a prime example of what happens when people do not have guns to defend themselves. Mr. Reynolds if you have a problem with free citizens owning guns then perhaps you should go back to Romania.
Steven Layman
Bridgewater
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.