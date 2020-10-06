Dear Editor: A critique and a kudo. Your editorial on the post office didn’t state the real problem and what caused it. Parcel Post (I did that one Christmas vacation) should still be a moneymaker for the Post Office. UPS got the lion’s share when they “privatized,” i.e., sold off that viable portion.
Along with that is Congress gets free mailing and then dictates unreasonably low price for mail. When Congress without business experience gets involved, everything costs the taxpayer more! Taxpayers pay for the “free” given to get votes. Ignorant us!
You received a negative letter stating your cartoons were biased against the Democrats. It is my observation that in recent months, maybe years, the DN-R, once Republican only, is now attempting, at least, to be fair to all. An impossible task! Each side sees perceived bias against them in some things you do.
Barbara Lampron
Rockingham County
