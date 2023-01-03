W. Swartz, People over Politics. I empathize and understand fully your thoughts on the POLITICAL scene. I arrived in this area, after living in 10 states and Puerto Rico, doing Uncles Business, and driving through the Valley for 40 years, in your return year 2003. I have you by five years.
The political nonsense nationally mostly but locally too is an offense to the founding fathers and of course American voters. First and in my opinion lastly but foremost to candidates is the PARTY system. Many of the Founders warned us. There, initially, was no party system. The guy that got the most votes was President, the second vote-getter was VP, simple. Party control killed America.
Every thing rotates around the Party bosses and House or Senate Leaders. They dole out the dollars for campaigns and it is no where near being FAIR. McConnell the bane of the Republican Party is just a tad short of being a traitor of the Benedict Arnold category, in my opinion. The numbers of people we send to the Senate (yuk) or House that represent THE PARTY and not the people is the major reason the USA is in this mess
Our GOP senator approved this current Biden Budget before it was written. None have read it and they have 24 hours to read it — or the public will be told They shutdown our government — hey shut it down, America may thrive again.
W. Swartz, thanks.
George Lampron
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.