The following letter is in response to Tad Williams’ letter dated Aug. 6, 2020, “Continuing to Honor TA Childish Idea.”
Tad Williams, do you presume to know what was in Turner Ashby’s heart when he was killed 158 years ago? Do you believe honoring Washington, Jefferson, and Madison is childish because they owned slaves?
I don’t profess to know Ashby’s inner thoughts any more than yours. Yet, you slander the name of a man you never knew.
Until Lincoln ordered states to raise an Army to suppress the rebellion, Virginia had voted to remain in the Union. To preserve the Union, Lincoln was prepared to accept slavery to keep Virginia in the fold. Thus Virginia need not fight for slavery, but chose the right of self-determination. Lincoln could’ve freed slaves early in his presidency, instead of September 1862, three months after Ashby was killed.
You can’t seem to fathom Virginians would defend their country from invading Union troops. Ashby wasn’t defending slavery; he was defending Virginia. That is not childish!
Major Steven D. Owen (U.S. Army, Retired) Rockingham
