In reply to Douglas Wright’s Viewpoint in Dec. 11, 2021, editorial page, “The Gathering Storm 2021,” I appreciate his recitation on Winston Churchill’s 1948 view regarding the dangers on the horizon of Russia and China’s autocratic governments at that time. It must also be added that after World War II, Winston’s party lost both popularity and his being England’s prime minister. He was writing and speaking at that time to gain prominence with book sales and honorarium fees. Regardless, his future vision is now our world’s reality.
That’s now also what our President Biden is warning our world democracies against the “gathering storm” of Russian and Chinese autocracies. With three pledges of economic sanctions, military preparedness and worldwide disdain, Biden has called these two countries’ leaders to accounts on their threats to Taiwan and Ukraine. At the same time, in his first year, he has successfully obtained bipartisan congressional action to upgrade our country’s infrastructure, and has presented plans for the economic welfare of the middle class with health care, child care and universal broadband internet, just to mention a few items of “Build Back Better.”
And I do not agree with Douglas Wright’s concern that our president is not up to the “gathering storm” challenge before us. For contrary to previous presidents, he has already gotten us out of a two-decade conflict in Afghanistan, is addressing with science our worldwide pandemic, is focused on climate change and probably is one of the most genuine, empathetic and internationally experienced presidents we have ever had.
Andy Sale
Rockingham
