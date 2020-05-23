Health check, mask, careful limits for retail stores.
How can restaurants get away with the carefree crowding and careless practices we endured this past weekend?
Terrible risk for service workers: those who take orders, deliver meals, and cook meals in crowded kitchens. Dish washers, too.
Also, worry about those who unpack food and beverages and put them in storage and the patrons, too!
Why? How?
Remember — if you hate masks, how will you feel about a ventilator?
Judith Wright Dayton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.